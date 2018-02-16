A neglected Miss Sunshine

“The Florida Project” (⋆⋆⋆½ out of 4 stars; rated R) is fiction with the feel of a fine documentary. It gives us the story of Moonee (gifted Brooklynn Prince), a wild little firecracker of a girl, and her immature mother, Hailey (Bria Vinaite), who lets the kid run wild. And run wild she does, watched over by the hardworking manager (Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe) of the flophouse motel where they live. This is a film that pays attention to the little details that communicate huge feelings.

COLIN COVERT