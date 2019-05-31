All in the family for Madea
"A Madea Family Funeral" (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13), which Tyler Perry has said is the last film for his granny with the weaponized purse, provides the usual blend of low humor and high melodrama. Patriarch Anthony (Derek Morgan) dies on his anniversary in a hotel with a woman not his wife. Madea and her crew deliver curses, blessings, insults and non sequiturs. By the end, she has served as funeral director, minister and marriage counselor, mocking the authority of such professions while also underlining their necessity.
A.O. Scott, New York Times
Also coming Tuesday
"JT LeRoy"
"Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"
"Gloria Bell"
"All You Ever Wished For"
