Latest 'Jurassic' may be greatest
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (PG-13; ⋆⋆⋆⋆) is the T. rex of franchise entertainment. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as former employees of the failed dinosaur getaway, which closed as a luxury theme park after the reptiles' feeding frenzy in the previous chapter. In case there was any doubt, we quickly learn cages aren't always effective at keeping dinosaurs in check. There's a lot of standard sequel material here, of course, but in smart-alecky, self-satirizing ways.
Colin Covert
