No extinguishing this Wick
"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" (R; ⋆⋆½) picks up where Chapter 2 ended. With a $14 million bounty on his head from the assassin society the High Table, everyone in New York wants to kill John Wick (Keanu Reeves), so now Wick has to kill everyone in New York. When he says he lives simply to remember his wife and pup, the emotional admission shakes up the predictable proceedings of "Parabellum," and it matches the sorrowful soulfulness with which Reeves imbues his character.
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
"Aladdin"
"The Alienist"
"Anna"
"The Dead Don't Die"
"Mayday"
"The Third Wife"
A weakened Dorian howls over North Carolina's Outer Banks
Hurricane Dorian howled over North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out.
University of Alabama dean quits after tweets highlighted
A black dean at the University of Alabama has resigned after a conservative website highlighted old tweets he sent linking the U.S. flag with racism.
NY attorney general announces Facebook antitrust probe
New York Attorney General Letitia James says a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general is investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues.
Survivors' advice for others touched by shootings: Seek help
It haunts him.
The Latest: Dorian's eye makes landfall in North Carolina
The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):