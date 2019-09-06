No extinguishing this Wick

"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" (R; ⋆⋆½) picks up where Chapter 2 ended. With a $14 million bounty on his head from the assassin society the High Table, everyone in New York wants to kill John Wick (Keanu Reeves), so now Wick has to kill everyone in New York. When he says he lives simply to remember his wife and pup, the emotional admission shakes up the predictable proceedings of "Parabellum," and it matches the sorrowful soulfulness with which Reeves imbues his character.

Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

