Justice is served
The documentary “RBG” (⋆⋆⋆, PG) has a lot of ground to cover. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, aka the Notorious RBG, is a workaholic, opera lover, proponent of judicial friendship across ideological lines, 85-year-old fitness buff, champion of gender equality, architect of a significant legal legacy, mother and grandmother — not to mention a cultural icon celebrated on coffee mugs. What emerges is a respectful portrait of a jurist who, whether idolized or despised, is in a class by herself.
COLIN COVERT
Also coming Tuesday
“American Animals”
“Mary Shelley”
“Tag”
“Woman Walks Ahead”
“Mindgame”
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.