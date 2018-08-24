Justice is served

The documentary “RBG” (⋆⋆⋆, PG) has a lot of ground to cover. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, aka the Notorious RBG, is a work­aholic, opera lover, proponent of judicial friendship across ideological lines, 85-year-old fitness buff, champion of gender equality, architect of a significant legal legacy, mother and grandmother — not to mention a cultural icon celebrated on coffee mugs. What emerges is a respectful portrait of a jurist who, whether idolized or despised, is in a class by herself.

COLIN COVERT

Also coming Tuesday

