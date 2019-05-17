A romantic Rebel

Rebel Wilson plays spunky and independent Natalie, a New York City architect who's regularly overlooked, in "Isn't It Romantic" (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13). After she is attacked in the subway, she wakes up in a world where she's the star of her own romantic comedy. She initially likes the attention but soon longs to get back to her more cynical existence. The jabs at all the rom-com elements could have been a little sharper, but overall, this is a sweet and fun comedy that works so well because of Wilson.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

Also coming Tuesday

