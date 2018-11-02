Super sequel

"Incredibles 2" (⋆⋆⋆⋆) is Pixar at its best, blending technical mastery with the creative dash of an independent-minded storyteller. Technically a sequel to the 2004 original, it's actually more of a continuation of that rich, multithemed story, the first Pixar feature with a truly layered cast of characters and a PG rating for edgy action. How wonderful it is to find a hugely entertaining movie that's also heartfelt and treats its characters — and audience — as intelligent individuals.

COLIN COVERT

Also coming Tuesday

"BlacKKKlansman"

"Christopher Robin"

“BlacKKKlansman” “Christopher Robin” “Destination Wedding” “Getting Grace” “Who Is America” “The Woman in White”

"Destination Wedding"

"Getting Grace"

"Who Is America"

"The Woman in White"