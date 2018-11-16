The best rom-com in years

The smash “Crazy Rich Asians” (⋆⋆⋆⋆, PG-13) was trumpeted as the first major Holly­wood release since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club” to feature a predominantly Asian cast. And truly, there has been furor over the lack of diversity in movies, and the Asian community has been one of the most slighted. But the movie could have as easily been called “Sleepless in Singapore” — there has not been a romantic comedy this good since Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan used to steal our hearts.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

