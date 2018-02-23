Celebration of life

After several lackluster offerings, the animation wizards at Pixar explore pleasant new territory in "Coco" (⋆⋆⋆ out of 4 stars, rated PG), their first musical. This love letter to Mexican traditions sounds and looks great. At the center of things is 12-year-old Miguel, a music lover whose family has forbidden him to play. When he tries to borrow a guitarra from the crypt of a legendary musician, he finds himself crossing a magical bridge to the spirit world. That's when this film truly comes alive.

COLIN COVERT