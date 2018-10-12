Small pleasures
Following the grandiose spectacles of “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (⋆⋆⋆, PG-13) feels a wee bit insignificant. Paul Rudd returns as the amiable but semi-incompetent knight in shrinking armor, joined by Evangeline Lilly as a new colleague/potential love interest. The film’s foremost accomplishments come in the lightheartedly surrealist action scenes — as when a bad man gets beaned with a salt shaker that grows to the size of a phone booth.
COLIN COVERT
