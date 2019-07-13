“Shazam!” (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) is full of energy, life and smile-inducing entertainment. Most of that comes from how a 14-year-old boy would act if he suddenly had superpowers and looked like an adult. This “Superman” meets “Big” works because of Zachary Levi as the adult Shazam. Best known for “Chuck,” the actor has a boyish quality that makes it believable that underneath that red-and-yellow suit beats the heart of a teen. “Shazam!” takes the DC movie universe up, up and away.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
“Breakthrough”
“Don’t Look at Me That Way”
“Fast Color”
“Moon”
“Space: 1999” (series)
