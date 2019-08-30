A moving 'Mary Magdalene'
In "Mary Magdalene" (R; ⋆⋆⋆), Rooney Mara as Mary flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by the charismatic, defiant preacher Jesus of Nazareth. Her choice defies her patriarchal society, but gives her a spiritual awakening. Mara's performance makes this a deeply emotional and moving experience. She gets surprisingly strong support from Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus. He plays the role with a deep serenity and passion.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
