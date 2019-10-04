A fun 'Toy Story' family reunion

The first three "Toy Story" installments were so good it seemed inevitable that any attempt to recapture that wizardry would end up being subjected to unfavorable comparisons. There was one way to avoid such a fate: Make "Toy Story 4" (G; ⋆⋆⋆½) just as good. And that's what the animators at Pixar did. One of the characters is a spork, which is a little weird, but the movie sells it. It helps that Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and the rest of the beloved characters are here, too, making this feel like a family reunion.

Jeff Strickler

