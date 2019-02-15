A fun take on Robin Hood
Director Otto Bathurst's "Robin Hood" (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) embraces the common elements of the story of Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton), Marian (Eve Hewson) and all the supporting players including the evil Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn), but presents them with a modern touch. The story is set in the Middle Ages with elements from firefights to wardrobe that appeal to a contemporary audience. The mashup makes for mindless fun, and Egerton as Robin has a boyish charm.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
"A Star Is Born"
"Backtrace"
"Overlord"
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
"Sgt. Will Gardner"
