A fun take on Robin Hood

Director Otto Bathurst's "Robin Hood" (⋆⋆⋆; PG-13) embraces the common elements of the story of Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton), Marian (Eve Hewson) and all the supporting players including the evil Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn), but presents them with a modern touch. The story is set in the Middle Ages with elements from firefights to wardrobe that appeal to a contemporary audience. The mashup makes for mindless fun, and Egerton as Robin has a boyish charm.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

