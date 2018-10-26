Across the universe

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, “2001: A Space Odyssey” (⋆⋆⋆⋆) is being released in 4K Ultra HD. Stanley Kubrick’s philosophical film raised the juvenile sci-fi genre to a level of sophistication it has not surpassed since. It is one of a kind, not only in its groundbreaking special effects and visually stunning psychedelic climax, but in its sense of cosmic mysteries that presumptuous earthly consciousness can barely comprehend. The word “masterpiece” is overused, so let’s call it transcendent.

COLIN COVERT

Also coming Tuesday

