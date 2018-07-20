A Minnesota backyard is the current epicenter of all things cute on the internet (or rather, a 20-second video of said backyard).
On Wednesday, Chad Nelson (a KARE-11 photojournalist) shared a short clip on Twitter of his 2-year-old son playing fetch with the neighbor's dog. The only catch? The nonstop action takes place over the backyard fence. Nice arm, kid.
The video has been viewed 10 million times.
Media outlets around the world quickly grabbed onto the video (shot by Nelson's friend Erin Richter), declaring it "the cutest," "perfect," and "the best game of fetch ever."
