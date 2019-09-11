Ohio State has LeBron James. Texas has Matthew McConaughey. Kentucky basketball has Drake. And now the Gophers football team has its own celebrity fan.

John Legend was at last weekend's double-overtime victory at Fresno State to watch his nephew, Gophers freshman receiver Michael Brown-Stephens.

Minnesota delivered a 38-35 victory, capped with a series of big plays, and Legend -- the Grammy winning music sensation -- visited their locker room for the postgame celebration.

In case you missed it, here's the video: