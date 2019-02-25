I don’t know what else to tell you other than that I promise I didn’t make up anything sensational in the headline.

That is, indeed, exactly what happened during a Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville baseball game this weekend.

It’s quite possibly the weirdest thing to happen on a baseball field involving a bird since Randy Johnson threw that infamous pitch.

Come for the weird video. Stay for the announcer not missing a beat.

“And now a bald eagle has entered the scene …”