I don’t know what else to tell you other than that I promise I didn’t make up anything sensational in the headline.
That is, indeed, exactly what happened during a Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville baseball game this weekend.
It’s quite possibly the weirdest thing to happen on a baseball field involving a bird since Randy Johnson threw that infamous pitch.
Come for the weird video. Stay for the announcer not missing a beat.
“And now a bald eagle has entered the scene …”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From RandBall
Outdoors
At the ballpark: Eagle pursues osprey, makes it drop fish in the outfield
Come for the weird video. Stay for the announcer not missing a beat. “And now a bald eagle has entered the scene …”
Sports
Rapper Ja Rule puts 'curse' on Timberwolves over Fyre burn
Welcome to the Monday edition of The Cooler, where you never know when you might write a headline you couldn't dream up in a million…
Twins
Cheap? Twins among biggest, most active off-season free agent spenders
The Marwin Gonzalez deal means the Twins have signed five major league free agents this offseason, committing a total of $48.6 million.
Twins
List of MLB's 100 best players is an indictment of Twins' farm system
Keeping in mind that this list is purely subjective, we can still find troubling nuggets within Sports Illustrated’s compilation of the 100 best players currently in MLB.
Vikings
Keenum 'shocked' and 'disappointed' Broncos added QB Flacco
I can't let an opportunity for a theme go untouched, so let's call this "former Vikings QBs" day here on the blog. After musing about…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.