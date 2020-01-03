– It’s basically as good as gold on an NCAA tournament résumé if you can steal a victory in a hostile environment like Mackey Arena.

The Gophers erased a nine-point second half deficit to have chances to win in regulation and beyond, but they couldn’t take care of the ball late in a tough 83-78 double-overtime loss against Purdue.

The Gophers (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) played one of the toughest schedules in the nation in the first two months of the season, which included losing road games at Butler, Utah and Iowa. A 20-point loss Dec. 9 in Iowa City was a wake-up call to play with more effort, especially away from home.

Richard Pitino couldn’t fault his team’s effort Thursday, but mistakes were too much to overcome.

Daniel Oturu finished with 29 points and 18 rebounds. Marcus Carr had 27 points, but he committed eight of 18 turnovers for the Gophers, who saw their three-game win streak end.

The Boilemakers (9-5, 2-1) got 26 points from Matt Haarms, who scored 10 points in the two overtimes. They outscored the Gophers 8-3 in the final 1:24 after Oturu tied it 75-75 with a layup.

PURDUE 83, GOPHERS MEN 78 (2OT) Sun: 6:30 p.m. vs. Northwestern (BTN)

Carr tried to pull off some of the same heroics similar to his 35-point effort in a win last month against then-No. 3 Ohio State. But the absence of starting junior guard Payton Willis with an ankle injury made the sophomore point guard the lone ball-handler against Purdue’s pressure late in the game.

Carr’s back-to-back turnovers were costly in crunch time in regulation, including on a steal from Trevion Williams that eventually led to Sasha Stefanovic’s game-tying three-pointer with 15.5 remaining.

Pitino’s team still had one last opportunity to pull off the road upset in regulation, but Carr’s pull-up jumper went errant. The Gophers were then called for traveling after the rebound.

Purdue’s desperation halfcourt heave from Williams fell short at the buzzer but fans were feeling fortunate to have a chance in overtime.

Carr and Oturu carried the Gophers in the second half but they were in foul trouble and fighting off fatigue in the extra period.

Pitino needed a big basket in response to Haarms giving Purdue a one-point lead on a tip shot. Oturu answered with a 15-foot jumper to give his team a 69-68 lead, but it wasn’t enough.

Another turnover led to Williams tying the game with 1 for 2 free throws on the next Purdue possession. Oturu saw his tip on a missed layup from Carr roll off the rim to force another overtime.

In the first half, Oturu struggled early against a physically imposing front line of the 7-foot-3 Haarms and 6-9, 270-pound Trevion Williams, but his late dominance fueled a second-half comeback.

Oturu scored 15 of his team’s 16 points during one stretch. His three-pointer capped an 8-0 run and tied it 49-49 with 8:39 to play.

Minnesota had to figure out how to play without Oturu when he picked up his fourth foul just under six minutes left. But the Gophers caught a break when Alihan Demir’s three-pointer dropped in after hanging on the back rim.

Carr followed up on the next two possessions with off-balanced shots off the glass after powering to the basket, including an improbable layup over Haarms’ outstretched hands for a 62-57 lead.

How hard is it to win on the road in the Big Ten? Well, the only team to accomplish that in the early December conference games was Michigan State at Northwestern. That’s right. The home teams went 13-1 to open league play last month.

Top five teams Maryland, Michigan and Ohio Stated were among the teams to fall against unranked opponents on the road. Purdue won its 14th straight home game against Big Ten opponents Thursday.