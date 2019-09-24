Denied by a scoreless tie at Portland on Sunday, Minnesota United can make franchise history Wednesday at Allianz Field, where it has sold out all season and lost just once.

All it has to do is win to clinch its first MLS playoff appearance.

Anything less than a victory and it gets a little complicated. United, after struggling in its first two seasons in MLS, also can secure one of the Western Conference’s seven playoff spots Wednesday if:

• It ties Sporting K.C. and San Jose ties Philadelphia while Portland ties New England.

• San Jose ties and Portland lose.

• San Jose loses and Portland ties.

“Would we have settled for this situation and this position when the season started?” United coach Adrian Heath said Tuesday. “You bet we would have.’’

United’s final regular-season home game is Sunday against LAFC before it finishes Sunday at Seattle. Teams that finish second to fourth in the West get a home playoff game against teams that finish fifth to seventh. First-place LAFC will get a bye.

“I was saying to the players, there wasn’t a publication I read preseason where anybody had us finishing above the red line in a recently decent conference,’’ Heath said. “We put ourselves in a really good spot with the hard work of a lot of people, and now it’s up to us to go finish it off tomorrow.”

A victory Wednesday will push United past Seattle and back into second place for the moment. The team that finishes second potentially gets two home playoff games instead of one.

“Making the playoffs was what the aim was a few weeks ago,” Heath said. “Now trying to get home-field advantage for the playoff games is going to be the aim. … We know what’s at stake. We’ve spoke about it. I’m confident the lads can produce a performance that would warrant going second in the Western Conference.”

Had United defeated Portland on Sunday on veteran midfielder Kevin Molino’s point-blank shot in stoppage time, it would have done so in front of about 300 of its traveling supporters.

A victory Wednesday would come in front of nearly 20,000 screaming, singing fans.

“It has been in our hands most of the season,” defender Michael Boxall said. “We really haven’t had to rely on results to go our way. We’re in the position we’re in because of how we’ve played all season long and we deserve to be. So I think clinching a playoff spot at home in front of our loyal fans would be a great feeling.

“The last three games are very important. We want to finish as high as possible to make sure we get our home crowd behind us for at least one, possibly two home playoff games. We’re definitely looking toward K.C. to pick up maximum points.”