Authorities on Monday identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in an apparent ambush as he sat in a parked car last week on Minneapolis’ South Side.

Trejon Sands, of Minneapolis, was found mortally wounded, after having been shot multiple times in the chest, in the 2900 block of S. Grand Avenue, near the Midtown Greenway, just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to police and scanner reports. According to a preliminary police account, witnesses told officers at the scene that Sands had been sitting in a vehicle when the gunman approached and started firing inside.

Police said that responding officers attempted to revive Sands by administering CPR until paramedics arrived and transported him to HCMC via ambulance. He died there early Friday morning, a police spokeswoman said. Officers and homicide detectives spent the next several hours canvassing the area around the Greenway after a witness reported seeing at least one suspect running from the shooting scene, according to police. A police dog was later summoned to the scene to help with the search, but as of Monday morning, no arrests had been announced in the case.

In the ensuing days, friends and relatives took to social media to pay tribute to the Minneapolis resident, whose Facebook page showed him in a photo wearing a Baltimore Orioles jersey and said he was a fan of rappers A$AP Rocky, Big Sean and ‘Lil Wayne.

No motive and few other details have been offered about the slaying, the city’s 10th of 2019.

In an apparently unrelated incident Sunday, police say an 18-year-old boy was shot in the foot when gunfire broke about 9:47 p.m. outside the Camden Tavern & Grill, a well-known bar on the city’s far North Side that has been the site of other violent episodes in recent years. The teen is expected to survive.

Authorities on Monday also identified the victim of a recent homicide in Burnsville as Hassan Mohamed Hassan Ibrahim, 27, of Minneapolis. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy concluded.