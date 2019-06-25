Two men who allegedly attacked a person in a University of Minnesota parking ramp Monday evening are still on the lam.

The suspects approached the victim in the southwest stairwell of the University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank Campus Patient and Visitor Parking Ramp at 605 SE. Delaware Street about 6:10 p.m., according to a University crime alert.

The men forcibly grabbed the victim’s backpack and caused the victim to fall. The suspects ran into the hospital parking ramp where they were last seen, the crime alert said.

Police described the attackers as being darked-skinned and in their early 20s. One of the men is about 5 feet 7 inches and bald. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and sandals. The second man is approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch. He was wearing blue jogging pants and black shoes, the alert said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.