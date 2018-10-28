A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in a north Minneapolis residential alley, where police remain on the scene.

The shooting occurred late in the morning in the 5200 block of James Avenue, police said.

The man was reported to be in his early 50s and was shot in the chest, according to emergency dispatch audio.

He was located in the alley, and resuscitation efforts at the scene proved to be in vain, the audio revealed.

Neighbors reported hearing three gunshots at the time.

Authorities have yet to address other details about the circumstances of the shooting, including the victim's identity and word on any arrests.

A man was found shot to death behind this north Minneapolis home.

There have been multiple incidents in this area in the past week, from mugging to shootings, neighbors said.

Keisha Patterson, who lives several blocks away, stopped her car on James Avenue to talk with neighbors.

"It doesn't usually happen over here," Patterson said, adding that streets located in "in the 50s" are usually safe.

