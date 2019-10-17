Vern Mikkelsen, a native of Askov, Minnesota, was a member of two successful basketball teams.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Mikkelsen played college basketball for Hamline University in St. Paul. After helping the Pipers win the NAIB national title in 1949 he joined the Minneapolis Lakers. With the Lakers, Mikkelsen played on four NBA championship teams.

Mikkelsen was a six-time All-Star during his 10 seasons in the NBA.

He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

VERN MIKKELSEN

Class: 1988.

Sport: Basketball.

Teams: Hamline, Minneapolis Lakers.