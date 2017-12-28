Light-rail trains were briefly halted and replaced by buses in downtown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle rollover on the tracks near U.S. Bank Stadium, Metro Transit said.
By 4:35 p.m., the vehicle had been cleared from the tracks and train service was resuming. "Expect delays as we work to get back on time," Metro Transit said in a tweet. "Thank you for your patience."
There were no apparent injuries in the rollover.
STAFF REPORT
