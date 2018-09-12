Mille Lacs County authorities say a 34-year-old man from Onamia, Minn., was fatally shot outside a residence Sunday afternoon.

A woman called 911 about 12:40 p.m. after Benjamin Charles Blake, Jr., rang her doorbell and asked for a ride to the hospital. The woman told authorities that she heard a shot and the sound of a vehicle driving away, said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren.

Law enforcement arrived at the woman’s residence on the 16500 block of Ojibwe Drive and unsuccessfully performed lifesaving measures. Blake was pronounced dead at the scene, Lindgren said.

An autopsy revealed Blake had been shot in the torso, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office said.

Homicide investigators from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department are looking for a gold or tan four-door 1999 through 2004 Oldsmobile Alero that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. The car, being called a “vehicle of interest,” has possible damage to the front hood above the passenger’s side headlight, authorities said.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Mille Lacs County Sheriff at 1-320-983-8257 or the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 1-320-532-3430.