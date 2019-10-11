First responders responded to a light rail-vehicle crash Friday evening in downtown Minneapolis.
Metro Transit tweeted that a train struck the car near the corner of Portland Avenue and S. Fifth Street, near the Armory U.S. Bank Stadium. The impact flipped the black vehicle upside-down.
Green and Blue Line trains were briefly delayed as the scene was cleared, Metro Transit said.
There was no early word on injuries.
STAFF REPORT
