Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Preview: The Wild (0-1-0) faces Stanley Cup-finalist Vegas (0-1-0) in its home opener Saturday. And while the home team has had great success against the expansion team, beating Vegas 4-2, 5-2 and 4-2 last season and being one of just two teams that have never lost to Vegas, Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said the scenario this time around is different. "In game one, they actually came and took the lead in the third period, but we got two goals late in the third period to win. But they played in Winnipeg the night before. Game two, I just thought we played better here. Game three was a pretty emotional game and a must-game for us, and they were in the midst of their lone little losing spell at the close of the season," Boudreau said. "They're going to be rested and coming off a loss, and we should be rested and coming off a loss. So two teams that don't want to start off 0-2 are going to be playing."

Players to watch: Last year's Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner F William Karlsson tallied 78 points playing in all 82 games for Vegas. F Jonathan Marchessault was just behind him with 75 points.

Numbers: C Eric Staal led the Wild with six points against Vegas last season.

Injuries: Wild F Luke Kunin (knee) is out. For Vegas, F Cody Eakin (lower body), F Alex Tuch (lower body) and F David Clarkson (back) are out.

Megan Ryan