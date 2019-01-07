A vandal with a BB gun damaged many vehicles in Shakopee in recent days, and police are putting up a reward in hopes of catching whoever is responsible.

Police said Monday they have fielded 33 vandalism reports from Friday evening to Saturday involving 30 unoccupied vehicles parked in driveways or along streets, Police Capt. Craig Robson said Monday. No injuries have been reported.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest regarding the vehicle vandalism that occurred over the weekend, with windows the favorite target.

A map posted on Facebook by the Police Department shows reports scattered throughout the core of the city as well as other sprinkled to the east and just to the south of Hwy. 169.

Tips are being handled by police at 952-233-9400 or with any tips or in an anonymous text at TIP411.