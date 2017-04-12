Valspar Corp. will sell the assets of its industrial wood-coatings business to Axalta Coatings System for $420 million, company officials announced Wednesday. That deal should satisfy U.S. regulators and give the green light to the much awaited merger between paint giants Valspar and Sherwin-Williams.

Sherwin-Williams announced plans to buy Valspar for $11.3 billion in March 2016. In the months that followed, however, regulators made it clear that the union would face anti-trust obstacles and that a division or asset divestiture would probably be required in order for the merger to proceed.

The definitive agreement with Axalta announced Wednesday solves that requirement and will give Axalta a North American industrial wood coatings business with $225 million in annual revenues. It is considered one of the leading providers of coatings for both original equipment manufacturers and for aftermarket applications involving building products, cabinets, flooring and furniture.

Following the news Valspar’s stock rose 74 cents or nearly 1 percent per share to reach $112.08.

In a joint statement, Valspar and Sherwin-Williams said “The companies are divesting the business in connection with the reviews by the Federal Trade Commission and Canadian Competition Bureau of the proposed acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams.”

Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis said, “With this agreement we believe that we have addressed regulatory concerns appropriately and we are moving forward to obtain approval for our acquisition of Valspar.”

The Axalta deal is subject to regulatory approval. If approved as expected, it means Valspar’s acquisition could potentially close by the extended target of June 17. Once sold, Valspar’s headquarters is expected to be relocated from Minneapolis to Cleveland, where Sherwin-Williams is based. Valspar has about 10,500 employees worldwide, including about 600 in Minneapolis.

Valspar CEO Gary E. Hendrickson, said in the statement Wednesday, “We believe that Axalta is an excellent buyer for our North American Industrial Wood Coatings business and will provide great opportunities for our talented employees. Axalta is a strong cultural fit with Valspar and shares our commitment to innovation and customer service. We will work closely with Axalta to ensure a smooth transition of this business.”

