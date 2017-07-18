With the USA Cup taking over the National Sports Center, Minnesota United migrated to its home stadium for practice Tuesday. But there were a few notable absences from TCF Bank Stadium.

Center-back Vadim Demidov was not at practice and might be on his way out of the team.

"Vadim won't be in at the minute. We're trying to work one or two things out with a couple clubs," coach Adrian Heath said. "I think he's hopeful, and we're hopeful, that maybe we can get something sorted."

Demidov was one of United's marquee signings ahead of this inaugural season, one of three players the Loons used targeted allocation money to acquire. He started off the season as a starter and team captain but has not played since March 25. The three matches he has played were United's three biggest losses at 5-1, 6-1 and 5-2.

Demidov is the highest-paid player on the team, making a base salary of $550,008.

Goalkeeper John Alvbage has also missed the past several practices recovering from minor thumb surgery and has a pin in his hand. His loan runs out July 23, not July 15, as the club previously stated, and Heath said the team will make a decision on his status in the next week or so.

New additions winger Sam Nicholson and defender Michael Boxall are currently in Toronto working out their visas in hopes of being available to play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Houston Dynamo.

"They're in Canada. They've had stuff stamped or visas granted today. It's just a case now of getting the passport back." Heath said. "Hopefully, we can get them back today and then we'll have a decision to make tomorrow. ... It's not ideal, the fact that they haven't been here today."

Midfielder Rasmus Schuller (thigh) and defenders Marc Burch (sports hernia surgery), Kevin Venegas (quad) and Thomas de Villardi (Achilles surgery) trained on the sidelines of TCF Bank Stadium. Forward Abu Danladi (hamstring) joined them after warming up with the rest of the team.

Center-back Brent Kallman trained with the squad and is available to play Wednesday after recovering from an MCL sprain. Midfielder Kevin Molino, who rolled his ankle Monday, was training with the team as well.

United also welcomed a new addition to practice Tuesday, a local player who is training with the team and came recommended to sporting director Manny Lagos and director of player personnel Amos Magee.