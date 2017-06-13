A utility lineman is recovering Tuesday in a Twin Cities hospital after being seriously burned during post-storm duties northwest of the Twin Cities.

Matt Stachowski, 35, of Monticello, is in satisfactory condition in the burn unit at Hennepin County Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

In a statement Monday on its Facebook page, Connexus Energy said the lineman “suffered extensive injuries [Sunday] after making electrical contact while working on storm cleanup northwest of Becker.”

The utility added that Stachowski’s “doctors are amazed at how well he is doing.”

On a CaringBridge.org page set up to track his recovery, Melissa Stachowski wrote Monday evening that her husband “has a long recovery road ahead of him.”

Connexus said it is investigating the circumstances around the incident during the burst of thunderstorms Sunday that rolled across the southern third of Minnesota, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.

Walkers passed under a tree that fell over the path around Lake Nokomis Sunday afternoon.

Based in Ramsey, Connexus operates as a cooperative in providing electricity to roughly 130,000 homes and businesses in parts of Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Sherburne and Washington counties.

Xcel Energy, the region’s largest provider of electricity, said Tuesday morning it has so far restored power to more than 165,000 customers, with another 2,900 or so still to go.