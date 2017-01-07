Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder finally had a roster decision to make Saturday, and he was happy about it.

An hour and a half before the Jazz and Timberwolves met at Target Center, Snyder noted that, for the first time all season, his team was completely healthy.

“This is actually the first time all year that we have to have someone inactive,’’ he said.

The Jazz had shrugged off a litany of injuries to start 22-15. The Wolves, who started the same five players for the 28th straight game, came into Saturday’s game on a three-game losing streak due mainly to defensive difficulties.

So, of course, the usual happened.

For the 12th time this season the Wolves blew a double-digit lead. Up 11 entering the fourth quarter, up nine after Karl-Anthony Towns made one of two free throws with 3:34 left, the Wolves allowed the Jazz to finish the game on an 11-0 run to win 94-92.

UTAH 94, WOLVES 92 Monday: 7 p.m. vs. Dallas (FSN)

The Wolves didn’t hit a field goal after Zach LaVine hit a three-pointer with 4:41 left to put the Wolves up eight.

Derrick Favors had seven points in the 11-0 run to end the game. George Hill, back from injury, led the Jazz with 19 points. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 16 and Favors 15.

All five Wolves starters were in double figures. LaVine had 24, Towns had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Up 11 entering the fourth, the Wolves scored just four points over the first 5½ minutes of the fourth quarter as the lead dwindled. It was down to five when Towns had a slam-dunk put-back. Hayward scored at the other end, then LaVine hit a three-pointer.

Favors scored with 2:04 left to pull Utah within five. Then, after a Rubio turnover, Favors hit a three-pointer with 1:29 left and the lead was two.

Hill was fouled and made both free throws with 52 seconds left to tie the game.

Out of a time out Dieng missed a shot, then Gobert’s put-back tip with 27.5 seconds put Utah up two.

Gorgui Dieng and LaVine each missed shots in the closing seconds.

Despite being out-rebounded by the Jazz, having two shots blocked and being out-scored in the paint, the Wolves were within 25-24 after a quarter thanks to Rubio, Wiggins and LaVine, who combined to score 19 of the Wolves 24 points.

Rubio, in particular, started well, making all three of his shots and converting on a three-point ply while scoring seven points. Utah held a 25-21 lead laste in the quarter before Shabazz Muhammad hit a three-pointer.

What followed was a stop-and-start second quarter in which neither team could find a rhythm and both struggled to hold onto the ball (the two teams combined for 11 turnovers in 12 minutes).

The Wolves were up four when both Hayward and Lyles hit three-pointers in a 7-1 run that put Utah a 42-39 lead. But Dieng scored the Wolves’ final five points of the quarter, including a corner three-pointer, and the Wolves led 48-47 at the half.

Much of the third quarter seemed like a Timberwolves run.

Minnesota trailed by a point early in the quarter, the Wolves went on a 20-6 run to take a 73-60 lead on two free throws by Towns with 3:34 left in the quarter.

That stretch began with a 12-2 run, one led by two fast-break layups by LaVine, that put the Wolves up 65-56 on Wiggins jumper.

Moments later, that lead cut to five, Towns’ three-pointer started an 8-0 run.

