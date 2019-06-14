A lot of thought, care and creativity go into picking out and designing your upholstered pieces. Once the piece is in your home, you want to be able to enjoy it for many years to come. While disaster can sometimes strike (in my case, I'm referring to my almost-3-year-old with a warm chocolate chip cookie in hand), there are steps to take to extend the life of your beloved furniture.

It starts with the fabric

You must pick a fabric that fits your lifestyle and needs. I'm a big fan of performance fabrics. Crafted for easy care and lasting beauty, they are perfect for family use (yes, even toddlers and fur babies).

Don't worry, durability doesn't take away from style. Performance fabrics come in a wide array of patterns, colors and textures. Whether you are after a light, airy cotton blend or a luxe, velvety feel, you can find a long-lasting fabric that fits the bill.

Designer tip: Once you pick your fabric, ask for some sample swatches. If a stain does happen, you can test removal products on your swatch before risking your piece.

Know your cushion type

All manufacturers use different terms, and products do vary, but overall there are three cushion types. Each sits differently.

An all-foam cushion is going to be the firmest option. It requires the least amount of maintenance when it comes to fluffing and adjusting.

The second option is often referred to as a spring down cushion. It is the second-softest cushion option and helps give the user an extra spring when getting up from the seat. This cushion along with the third option both require more fluffing, but make up for it in comfort.

The third option is the luxurious down plush, made up of thin foam and down — it feels and acts as a pillow. I love the way down feels and think it is worth the maintenance of fluffing regularly.

Many manufacturers offer cushion options that combine one or more of the above elements to achieve different results. Regardless of cushion type, ask for eight-way hand-tied springs. It helps make sure your furniture is soft, supportive, flexible and comfortable.

Designer tip: Pick a monthly bill and fluff/turn every time you pay it. This way you don't forget, and it becomes part of your routine.

Pilling and pet prevention

Sometimes all the preparation in the world doesn't prevent problems. We get a lot of questions from pet owners on how to animal-proof their furniture. To add longevity to your upholstery, get a coordinating throw blanket to drape over your pet's favorite spot. That way, oil and hair stay on an easily washable surface and not the sofa.

Designer tip: If you have a pet that sheds, try using a shower squeegee to get their hair off your furniture.

Another issue that clients sometimes have is fabric pilling (those tiny balls of fiber you get on sweaters). Since upholstery fabric is so tightly woven, shaving the pills off once should do the job.

Designer tip: Use a sweater shaver for a quick way to de-pill a large upholstery piece without sending it to an expert.

Renew and refresh

You've taken the required steps to ensure a long lifetime for your chair or sofa, and now you are tired of the pattern or color. Furniture fatigue is a real thing. Luckily there is an easy and cost-efficient solution. Instead of reupholstering or getting a bulky cover or entirely new piece, try incorporating fresh throw pillows. A small accessory change can make a big difference.

Designer tip: Try changing your throw pillows and accessories seasonally. That way you always have a fresh look.

Katie Laughridge owns interior design shop Nell Hill's in Kansas City.