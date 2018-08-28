Today on the Star Tribune Stage

Sarah McLellan: With Wild coach Bruce Boudreau. 10 a.m.

Pat Lopez: With Dean Phillips, DFL candidate for Congressional District 3. 11 a.m.

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Marcus Fuller: With Gopher men's basketball captain Jordan Murphy. 4 p.m.

The Star Tribune Stage is located on Carnes Avenue.