Last year, the Star Tribune debuted its new stage at the Minnesota State Fair. We hosted plenty of guest talks and events at the mini open-air amphitheater, which is adjacent to the remolded Star Tribune building. There’s even bench seating for fairgoers.

We’re back this year with a new lineup. Here is the current calendar (subject to change).

Thursday, Aug. 23

Lori Sturdevant with Gov. Mark Dayton: 11 a.m.

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres: The cast of “Newsies” perform highlights from the musical. 1 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Trampled by Turtles with Chris Riemenschneider: 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 27

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 12:30 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3

Paul Douglas: The meteorologist talks weather with Dan Luna from the National Weather Service. 1 p.m.

Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.