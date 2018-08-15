Last year, the Star Tribune debuted its new stage at the Minnesota State Fair. We hosted plenty of guest talks and events at the mini open-air amphitheater, which is adjacent to the remolded Star Tribune building. There’s even bench seating for fairgoers.
We’re back this year with a new lineup. Here is the current calendar (subject to change).
Thursday, Aug. 23
Lori Sturdevant with Gov. Mark Dayton: 11 a.m.
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 24
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres: The cast of “Newsies” perform highlights from the musical. 1 p.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Trampled by Turtles with Chris Riemenschneider: 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 27
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 12:30 p.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 1 p.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Trivia Mafia: Trivia pulled from the Star Tribune headlines. 11 a.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 3
Paul Douglas: The meteorologist talks weather with Dan Luna from the National Weather Service. 1 p.m.
Lip Balm Revue with James Lileks: Games, special guests and lip balm giveaways with the columnist. 3 p.m.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.