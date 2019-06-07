University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler is asking his governing board to back a 2.5% tuition increase for Minnesota undergraduates on the Twin Cities campus next fall in his final budget proposal before he steps down this month.

That’s slightly more than a 2% hike he had floated this winter — but not high enough to offset the state Legislature’s move to grant the U only half the funding increase Kaler had requested, officials said. Kaler’s roughly $4 billion budget proposal says additional revenue will help the university offer employees a 2.25% salary increase, pay for rising benefit costs and make other investments, such as more faculty in high-demand programs, campus police officers and student advisers. Undergraduates on the U’s four greater Minnesota campuses would see a 1.5% tuition hike under the proposal.

“These (investments) are strong; these are strategic; these address the highest priorities but are less than originally planned,” the budget proposal said.

This spring, state lawmakers granted the U a $43.5 million increase in state funding for the biennium, or a 3.4% increase over two years. Legislators requested that the university keep tuition increases for resident students to 3%.

The U now receives $673 million a year from the state, or about 17% of its $3.8 billion budget — a portion that has steadily shrunk from almost 40% three decades ago.

Kaler’s proposal says investments in higher employee pay and benefits come up to $75 million, describing them as a top priority for the budget.

“The University’s quality and reputation rely on its ability to recruit and retain the best faculty and the best staff to support them,” the document said.

State undergraduate students now pay $12,800 a year in tuition on the Twin Cities campus. This past winter, regents approved a 15% tuition increase in tuition for out-of-state students.

This is a developing story.