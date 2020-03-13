Drugs developed to treat high blood pressure, malaria and Ebola will be tested at the University of Minnesota Medical School to see if they can help patients exposed to COVID-19, with the first patient expected to be enrolled in one of three clinical trials today.

The trials will examine the use of three drugs to see if they can prevent or slow down infections of the novel 2019 coronavirus, or treat severe infections that have already begun. Two of the drugs being tested are already approved in the United States for malaria and hypertension, while the third compound was developed by Gilead Sciences to treat Ebola, though it was not effective for that use.

COVID-19 patients from several Midwest states, including Medical School Dean Dr. Jakub Tolar said the university has already been designated by federal officials as the regional treatment center for Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois.

COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus first discovered last December in Wuhan, China. More than 100,000 people worldwide have since been infected.

In the United States, where the number of infections is still rising sharply, the virus has prompted the closure of hundreds of schools and the cancellations of hundreds of sporting events, as authorities try to limit the virus’ spread. The university canceled all in-person classes between Monday and April 1, temporarily moving to all-online learning for the first time in its history.

About 90% of people who test positive for COVID-19 will have mild symptoms that go away on their own in about a week, while the remaining 10% will develop symptoms like shortness of breath and coughing, and may need to be treated. The symptoms tend to show up about five days after getting the virus, but can take as many as 12.

One of the three clinical trials at the U will focus on the health of people who have been exposed to someone like a family member or sick patient, but don’t have any symptoms. People in this group don’t know if they’re positive for the virus, and can’t get a fast answer because it takes several days to get the results.

Tolar said this “post-exposure prophylaxis” trial will randomize patients to get either the malaria drug chloroquine or a placebo. The Medical School is supplying funding to start the trial enrollment, but an application to the National Institutes of Health is being developed to provide full funding. Patients are expected to apply for that trial themselves.

The second randomized trial will test the high blood pressure drug losartan on patients who test positive for the virus, but whose symptoms are mild enough that they’re told to go home and recover instead of going to the hospital, Tolar said. An NIH funding application is also in the works, though the trial protocol is still being developed.

That trial design is expected to be submitted to an institutional review board next week, and patients who are tested for COVID-19 will be given information for how to contact the trial organizers if they test positive.

The third trial, and the one furthest along in development, is for patients already being hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. In that trial, patients will be randomized to receive Gilead Sciences’ drug compound known as remdesivir, or a placebo. The trial was just approved by the NIH, and the first patient is expected to be randomized to a treatment group today. Patients will be referred by a physician.

Although remdesivir was not effective for treating Ebola, Tolar said there is evidence “to show that it has activity against” COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration is already making the drug available to COVID-19 patients though a “compassionate use” program, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield has touted its use as a possible treatment.