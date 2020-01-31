Lindsay Rubin’s study abroad in China hasn’t panned out quite like she dreamed of as a child — at least not with the emergence of a novel coronavirus that has caused a global public health emergency and the closure of numerous Chinese tourist sites, businesses, and even places to eat.

The Edina native, who is studying engineering at Purdue University, recalled walking with hungry classmates in Xi’an, China, and passing numerous closed restaurants until they found a dimly lit and open McDonald’s.

“We literally jumped for joy and shouted,” Rubin said.

While the primary concern over the coronavirus outbreak is its health threat — having been linked to nearly 10,000 infections in China, and more than 200 deaths — its ripple effects include disruptions to businesses, tourism, and even study abroad education.

The University of Minnesota announced Friday that it has postponed its travel programs in China and recommended that staff and faculty stay away from the country for now. Two U students returned home early from ongoing study abroad classes. While the students were far from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, they left in part because flights back to the U.S. were growing scarce.

The World Health Organization on Thursday announced a global public health threat due to the new strain of coronavirus that has spread to at least 26 other nations. Six cases have been reported in the U.S.

Minnesota has no cases, but has sent three lab samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from people who suffered respiratory symptoms and fevers after recent travels to China. Testing found two of the patients didn’t have the virus. The third is pending. Nationally, 114 of 120 lab samples tested so far have been negative for the virus — with many suspect patients simply having seasonal influenza.

Federal health leaders are concerned because the virus is new and initially spread from animals to people, but now appears to be spreading as easily from person to person as influenza. However, they stressed that it is not spreading from person to person within the U.S., and that people need not wear masks or take any precautions that they wouldn’t otherwise to prevent infection with common influenza.

“Please do not let fear or panic guide your actions,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC’s director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Purdue leaders in Indiana have been in frequent contact with faculty in China, but for now Rubin and the engineering students remain in a hotel on a campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, where classes have been canceled.

A two-week trip to Beijing, Xi’an and the Zhangjiajie National Forest was scuttled midway because major tourist attractions and the park were closed. Rubin and classmates have mostly retreated to their rooms to play games and watch movies — venturing out for provisions, or to occasionally eat out. Owners of open shops have temperature guns to check customers for fever, she said, and cashiers insist customers keep masks over their faces at all times.

“Hopefully we can take classes like normal, but online classes are more likely at this point,” she said.

China is the fifth-leading destination for U.S. study abroad programs, hosting more than 12,000 U.S. students each year, according to the Institute of International Education. Suspensions of these programs for the coming semester come as many airlines suspend flights. Delta Air Lines announced it would halt flights to China for three months starting Feb. 6.

The federal government also has declared a public health emergency, temporarily barring entry into the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus, and requiring Americans returning from the Wuhan region to be quarantined for 14 days to make sure they aren’t infected.

The government already has quarantined 195 people in California that it airlifted out of Wuhan. That is the first such federal quarantine order of people for suspected infectious diseases since the 1960s when a group of at-risk people were evaluated for smallpox.

There are no definitive plans to cancel other U study abroad programs, but officials will continue to monitor the spread of the virus to other countries, said Kevin Dostal Dauer, the director of health, safety and compliance at the university’s Global Programs and Strategy Alliance.

Rubin, 20, arrived in China Jan. 6 and hoped to stay until August. She said she feels safe because of precautions by the Chinese government, the university. and local businesses. The severity of this novel coronavirus infection is unknown, but initial information suggests that people who are older or have other health problems are more likely to suffer severe symptoms, Rubin said.

“Honestly,” she said, “I think my parents are more concerned about everything than I am.”

The Associated Press and Michelle Griffith, a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune, contributed to this report.