The University of Minnesota’s governing board is pushing back on President Eric Kaler’s proposal to raise Twin Cities undergraduate tuition by 2.5%, urging leaders to consider ways to limit that increase.

Regents decried what they deemed an inadequate state funding hike this spring and voiced support for proposed employee pay increases. But some challenged the administration to offer scenarios that limit tuition increases for Minnesota undergraduates to 1.5% or 2%, perhaps by tapping rising revenue from investment interest on the U’s reserves.

The regents tackled Kaler’s final $4 billion budget proposal Thursday, ahead of a vote slated for Wednesday next week. The administration has said that after lawmakers granted the U only half the funding increase it sought, tuition hikes of 2.5% in the Twin Cities and 1.5% on the U’s four other campuses are needed to pay for key investments, including a just more than 2% raise for employees.

“I’d much prefer that tuition be lower than the rate of inflation,” Regent Thomas Anderson said.

Kaler cautioned that a solid rainy day buffer protects the university against a possible economic downturn and gives flexibility to his successor, Joan Gabel, who takes over July 1. But he said the university will give regents those options.

University officials say additional revenue will also cover rising benefit costs and allow them to make other investments, such as more faculty in high-demand programs, campus police officers and student advisers.

Entrance to the campus of the University of Minnesota.

This spring, state lawmakers granted the university $43.5 million more in state funding for the biennium, a 3.4% increase over the $673 million a year it now receives. The proposal anticipates another 2.5% increase for Twin Cities Minnesota undergrads in fall 2020. State undergraduate students now pay $14,693 a year in tuition and fees on the Twin Cities campus.

“This is a responsible budget that balances the need for investments and compensation increases with the cost incurred by our students,” Kaler said.

Regents such as Rick Beeson said lawmakers this spring continued a trend of underfunding the university, decrying its inability to invest more aggressively in improving quality.

“I am reluctant to lower this tuition increase by taking it out on the backs of our employees,” he said.

But Anderson pointed out lowering the proposed increase to 2% would only cost the U another $1.6 million, and he suggested the university could tap new revenue, such as income from a commercial paper facility the U acquired or an increase in interest the U earns off its reserves.

Regent Kendall Powell, who is slated to become the new board chair Friday, made the case for an even smaller increase: 1.5%, or the core rate of inflation used by federal agencies.

Mike Kenyanya, one of four new regents who joined the board this spring, also urged the Kaler administration to explore a lower increase, saying that would send a powerful message to lawmakers, who have questioned inexorably rising costs at the U.

“Bringing [tuition] lower would help us go back and say, ‘We’re doing our part,’ ” he said.

U officials said they strive to be conservative in anticipating rougher financial waters down the road — and sought to give Gabel flexibility to invest in her own priorities. They noted the Kaler administration has kept tuition hikes squarely below the rate of inflation in the past eight years.

“Our judgment was to hold some additional powder dry in some cash accounts,” Kaler said. He added about making do with a lower tuition increase: “The institution would continue functioning, but with less flexibility going forward.”

Several regents also expressed alarm at marked increases in the U’s healthcare costs, which will eat up a chunk of the roughly $70 million more the university is putting into compensation next fall, most of it for merit-based raises. Officials said in recent years the university has seen lower increases compared with other employers thanks to its self-insured plan, but that plan also makes it more vulnerable to fluctuations if even a small number of employees get seriously ill.

This past winter, regents also backed a 10% tuition increase for new out-of-state undergraduates on the Twin Cities campus, the latest in a string of double-digit increases that aim to bring the U from the bottom to the middle of Big Ten pack for nonresident tuition. Regents also approved a $1,000 per semester tuition surcharge for the College of Science and Engineering in the Twin Cities, to be phased in over four years.

Regents on Thursday also backed about $130 million in capital improvement projects, a pared-down list of mostly repairs as the state passed no bonding bill this past session. They approved setting aside $250,000 for president’s September inauguration festivities at Northrop auditorium.

The university is seeking public input on the budget proposal. University regents will host a Friday forum to hear public comments on the proposal at the end of their regular monthly meeting, or around noon at the McNamara Alumni Center. Comments can also be submitted online at regents.umn.edu.

The proposal so far has drawn some mixed reviews.

Amy Pittenger, who leads the faculty consultative committee on the Twin Cities campus, said professors welcome the planned compensation increases, which she said will allow the U to ward off recruitment and retention challenges. She said it is unfortunate students will have to bear part of the cost.

“The administration is trying to be strategic in a difficult situation,” she said.

But Mina Kian, the incoming Twin Cities undergraduate student body president, said the tuition hikes come as a deep disappointment. This academic year, the student government waged a Keep It Low campaign, collecting about 600 student testimonials about struggling to afford the U.

She laid most of the blame on lawmakers for not fully funding the university’s request. But she said students had hoped the administration would find a creative way to spare students the increases.

“I know students who go to bed hungry and are on the brink of homelessness,” she said. “For so many people around me, this is not a small sum of money.”