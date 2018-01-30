A groundbreaking initiative to transform health care announced Tuesday by three of the nation's most influential chief executives pushed shares of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group down more than 4 percent in early trading, although the stock price recovered a bit by midday.

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are creating a new company focused on technology solutions to deliver "simplified, high-quality and transparent health care at a reasonable cost," they said in a statement before the market opened Tuesday.

"The ballooning costs of health care act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy," Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway chief executive, said in the statement.

UnitedHealth Group, the Minnetonka company that is parent of the nation's largest health insurer UnitedHealthcare and the data analytics and health services firm Optum, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The announcement comes on the heels of widely speculated entry by [Amazon] into the drug supply chain," wrote Ana Gupte, an analyst with Leerink, in a note to investors. "The comments in the news release suggest that these leaders view this as an endeavor that is complex, challenging and thorny and that will take time to bear fruit."

There weren't many details offered Tuesday in the statement from Buffett, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and Jamie Dimon, the chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase.

They pledged to put the "scale and complementary expertise" of their companies to a long-term effort, featuring an independent company that would be free from profit-making incentives.

"The health care system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficult," Bezos said in the statement. "Hard as it might be, reducing health care's burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort."

Dimon added: "Our people want transparency, knowledge and control when it comes to managing their health care."

Each company put forward an executive to lead the new effort, which they said is in early planning stages. Many details aren't yet known including the longer-term management team and the headquarters location.

Last year, analysts with Leerink published reports saying an arrival by Seattle-based Amazon in some aspect of the pharmacy business is likely within the next two years. They wrote that the move would be most threatening to retail pharmacy companies, while adding that UnitedHealth Group's growing pharmaceutical benefit management (PBM) business would be "most buffered" among the nation's big three PBMs.

The PBM business is part of the fast-growing Optum division, which also includes non-hospital health care providers and technology services. Health plans hire PBMs to manage medication benefits for enrollees, including negotiations on the cost of drugs and the creation of pharmacy networks.

In her note to investors Tuesday, Gupte of Leerink wrote: "It is unclear if this means [Amazon] will accelerate its entry into the pharmacy supply chain, though the quest for transparency, which is lacking currently in drug pricing and also in broader health care delivery in America, would point to a more transformative effort by the new entity."

In a report last year, Leerink analysts said that Optum was the third largest PBM in terms of total prescription claims, with 22 percent of the market in 2015 behind St. Louis-based Express Scripts and Rhode Island-based CVS Caremark. Prime Therapeutics ranked No. 5, they wrote, with an 8 percent share of the market.

The Optum PBM would be buffered against an Amazon entry, the Leerink analysts wrote, because it doesn't own retail pharmacies and trades on connections to large health insurers.

At 12:15 p.m. CT, shares of UnitedHealth Group were off $9.51 at $237.84. Its shares gained about 50 percent in value during 2017 and, along with Boeing, Caterpillar and 3M, was a key driver in the rise of the benchmark Dow Jones industrials index.

