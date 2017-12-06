UnitedHealth Group’s Optum division announced plans to further expand its medical offerings with a proposed $4.9 billion acquisition of DaVita Medical Group.

DaVita Medical Group, part of the Fortune 500 DaVita Inc headquartered in Denver, will give Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group more access to patients across the country. Optum is not acquiring the kidney-care portion of the DaVita business.

“The combination will improve care quality, cost and patient satisfaction through integrated ambulatory care delivery systems enabled by information technology and supportive clinical services,” the companies said in a joint news release Wednesday morning. “Optum’s data, analytics, technologies and clinical expertise will help DaVita Medical Group physicians deliver even higher quality care more effectively to the patients they serve.”

The deal is expected to close in 2018, but is subject to regulatory approvals.

The announcement of the acquisition of DaVita’s medical group business by a major insurer comes just days after drugstore chain CVS Health announced intentions to acquire a different major insurer, Aetna, for $69 billion plus assumption of debt. That deal, which also requires regulatory approval, would give Aetna more direct access to patients at CVS’ MinuteClinics and allow the two organizations to build expanded “health hubs” in CVS stores.

UnitedHealth’s Optum division already has the ability to provide care directly to patients through its “strategic care delivery portfolio,” including its Surgical Care Affiliates network of surgical centers, its MedExpress network of urgent-care centers, and its HouseCalls program to provide annual visits to patients at home.

The acquisition of DaVita Medical Group would expand that reach considerably. DaVita’s best-known business is kidney care, through the 2,470 outpatient dialysis centers that it runs or provides administrative services to across the U.S., serving more than 200,000 patients a year.

DaVita Medical Group, meanwhile, serves about 1.7 million patients per year in nearly 300 clinics with primary and specialty care, DaVita said. The medical group also operates 35 urgent-care centers and six outpatient surgery centers.

“Following this transaction, DaVita will continue to be a leader in population health management, with a focus on our U.S. and international kidney care businesses,” Kent Thiry, chairman and CEO of DaVita, said in the news release. “We also expect to pursue other investments in health care services outside of kidney care.”

The agreement to combine the companies, which was entered into Tuesday and announced before U.S. markets opened Wednesday, calls for Optum to pay roughly $4.9 billion in cash to acquire DaVita Medical Group. The publicly traded company intends to use the proceeds from the Optum acquisition to fund “significant” stock repurchases in the two years following the deal closing, along with debt repayment and general corporate spending.

DaVita Medical Group will become part of Optum’s OptumCare division, which today works with more than 80 health plans to serve millions of consumers annually through 30,000 affiliated physicians and hundreds of care facilities, the companies said.