Your MNUFC lineup for tonight’s game against Columbus at Allianz Field is out and it’s noticeably reshuffled, into a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Veteran defender Ike Opara is out as both starter and sub after not training much of last week because of what coach Adrian Heath called a “slight knock” that he said wouldn’t keep Opara from playing against the Crew.

Darwin Quintero moves back into the starting 11 after he entered the last two games as a second-half substitute for the first time as a Loon. He’s between Kevin Molino and former Columbus star Ethan Finlay just beneath striker Angelo Rodriguez and ahead of midfielders Ozzie Alonso and Jan Gregus.

Miguel Ibarra moves to a left-back position while Michael Boxall also returns as a starter on the backline that has Brent Kallman in the middle with him and Romain Metanire at right back.

Rasmus Schuller, Eric Miller and Abu Danladi move to substitute roles tonight.

Metanire will start at right back after he missed Friday’s training to be at the hospital with his wife Aude. She gave birth to the couple’s second child before Saturday’s opening kick to the couple’s second child, a boy named Isayah.

And there’s more baby news: Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth’s wife had a daughter, Quinn as well, their first child.

Shuttleworth remains sidelined by a knee injury, which makes rookie Dayne St. Clair the backup goalkeeper.

Here’s tonight's lineup against a Columbus team that started the season 4-1-1 but has lost six of its last seven games:

Angelo Rodriguez

Kevin Molino Darwin Quintero Ethan Finlay

Ozzie Alonso Jan Gregus

Miguel Ibarra Michael Boxall Brent Kallman Romain Metanire

Vito Mannone