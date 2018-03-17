No Kevin Molino? No problem.
In Minnesota United’s first game back with its star player, who is lost for the season with an ACL tear, the Loons didn’t look like they were hurting at all in a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Fire on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. An announced home-opening crowd of 23,138 watched United improve to 2-1-0 on the season while Chicago dropped to 0-2-0.
The starting lineup was the same as last week’s three points at Orlando City, the game where Molino hurt his left knee, except Miguel Ibarra stepped into Molino’s playmaking No. 10 role. That’s a position Ibarra played for United back in the North American Soccer League days, but he’s largely operated as a left winger off the bench in his MLS tenure.
On Saturday, he picked up right where Molino’s successful two-goal and one-assist season left off, setting up various dangerous plays and goals.
His cross into the box in the 55th minute found midfielder Ibson’s head. While Chicago goalkeeper Richard Sanchez initially made the save, Ibson collected his own rebound to put the Loons ahead and record his first MLS goal.
The Loons didn’t hang on to that lead long, though, as a similar goal came about at the other end in the 59th minute. United seemed to have too many players trying to defend in the box and got in each other’s way, allowing forward Nemanja Nikolic to take a shot. United goalkeeper Matt Lampson parried that, but midfielder Elliot Collier buried that rebound to equalize.
In the 65th minute though, winger Ethan Finlay placed an absolutely perfect cross right to winger Sam Nicholson’s head for the go-ahead goal.
This home opener was quite the turnaround from last year’s inaugural match in Minnesota, when United lost an embarrassing 6-1 to fellow expansion side Atlanta United in blizzard-like conditions. In 2018, it was only sunny skies and score lines.
