Nothing like conceding a second-minute penalty kick goal to start a game off right.

And nothing like allow a 76th-minute penalty kick goal to really end the game right.

Minnesota United yet again fell behind early on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes. And despite a brilliant goal from striker Christian Ramirez, individual defensive lapses again saw the Loons fall 3-1 to San Jose Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 19,721. United dropped to 4-7-0 while San Jose, the bottom-dweller of the Western conference, improved to 2-5-2. The team’s only other thee points this season was against the Loons in the season opener.

A minute into the game, left back Jerome Thiesson tripped up San Jose midfielder Magnus Eriksson in the box to concede a penalty kick. Eriksson then stepped up to the spot and sent United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the wrong direction.

Much of the first minutes belonged to San Jose, as the Loons’ defense couldn’t quite seem to figure out how to close down its opponent. But a momentum shift came in the 26th minute, courtesy of Ramirez, in his first game back from missing two with a hamstring injury.

San Jose outside back Shea Salinas attempted a no-look back-pass to center back Florian Jungwirth, but Ramirez was in prime position to intercept. Ramirez barely took a look before flinging the ball from the top corner of the box over the head of goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who was off his line, and into the net.

While that goal reinvigorated the squad, a weird defensive mistake was again the Loons’ downfall. In the 69th minute, center back Francisco Calvo was defending San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski in the box. But when the pair neared the end line, Calvo moved out of the way of Wondolowski’s cross, seemingly to not concede a corner kick. But the ball found Danny Hoesen, whom United center back Michael Boxall missed marking, and the forward put the pall past Shuttleworth for the lead.

Unfortunately for the Loons, the game only deteriorated from there. Calvo, who has seemed to have a costly mistake in nearly every game this season, blocked a Hoesen shot with his hand in the box, and after a video assistant referee review, San Jose earned another penalty kick. Wondolowski scored that one in the 76th minute.

United coach Adrian Heath has said many times how this current stretch of games, where five of six were at home, would prove to be a measuring stick for this squad. But with the Loons currently 1-2-0 halfway through that stand, it’s not turning out how Heath wanted.

The Loons return to action 1 p.m. next Sunday against Sporting Kansas City, who currently tops the league at 7-2-2.