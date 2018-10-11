Union leaders enlisted by U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison said Thursday that they are under attack at the national level and need the state’s next attorney general to fight for Minnesota workers.

A group of union members reiterated their support for Ellison’s bid in a news conference at the AFL-CIO headquarters in St. Paul. They condemned his Republican opponent Doug Wardlow, saying he was a foe of working Minnesotans during his one term in the Minnesota House.

“We have got to make sure that in our state we have an attorney general who will stand up for workers,” Ellison said at the news conference.

Wardlow responded with a statement calling Ellison a “radical Washington politician” and saying Ellison wants to talk about anything other than his former girlfriend’s allegation that he domestically abused her in 2016, which Ellison denies.

“Here is the truth, as Attorney General, I will protect and defend all Minnesotans. I will be an independent voice, beholden to no political party,” Wardlow’s statement said.

Union members said they continue to stand by Ellison after the abuse allegation. With unions ranging from pipe fitters to letter carriers endorsing him, Ellison is pitching himself as the worker’s candidate and telling voters he would fight to make sure unions remain strong in Minnesota.

He noted Wardlow’s push for right-to-work legislation during his 2011-2012 term in the Minnesota House. Wardlow was chief author of a bill to add a ballot measure so voters could decide whether to change to state’s constitution to allow individuals to decide whether to join or pay dues to labor union. Democrats and Republican leadership did not get behind the right-to-work attempt, and it failed to progress.

Wardlow said in an interview last month that if elected he would not use the attorney general’s office to address right-to-work.

“That is a policy question, that is for the Legislature,” he said. He declined to say more about his support for the issue when he was a lawmaker.

“I don’t think that’s really pertinent to the attorney general’s race,” Wardlow said.