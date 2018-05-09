A campfire that got out of control is likely the cause of a fire that destroyed a 4-H building in Sherburne County, authorities said.

The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the Ann Lake Campground in Orrock Township west of Zimmerman at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, said Sheriff Joel Brott.

The blaze started in the campground and high winds caused the fire to jump into the grass and spread to the building, Brott said.

Officials are looking for the people who started the fire, which destroyed the building and everything inside. The loss was estimated at $180,000, Brott said.

Anybody with information can call the sheriff’s office at 763-765-3500.