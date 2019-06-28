UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Saturday, Target Center; preliminary fights 5 p.m.; main card 8 p.m. (ESPN)

UFC comes to Target Center

Main event: No. 3-ranked Junior Dos Santos (21-5) vs. No. 2 Francis Ngannou (13-3), five rounds, heavyweight. Dos Santos, of Salvador, Brazil, is a former UFC champion who holds the longest win streak in UFC heavyweight history with nine, and his 10 KO wins are tied for the most in the weight class. Ngannou, of Paris, has nine first-round finishes among his 13 wins. His past six wins each have been in less than two minutes.

Co-main event: No. 1 Jussier Formiga (23-5) vs. No. 2 Joseph Benavidez (27-5), three rounds, flyweight. Formiga, of Natal, Brazil, has won eight of his past 10 fights and has 10 wins by submission. Benavidez, of Las Cruces, N.M., has won 15 of his past 18 fights.

Also on the main card: Demian Maia (26-9) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (16-4), three rounds, welterweight. Martin, who fights out of Boston but also trains at START Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy in St. Cloud, has won his past four fights and seven of his past eight.

The Crochet Boss: Scheduled for 5 p.m., St. Cloud-based Maurice Greene (7-3), aka "The Crochet Boss," challenges Junior Albini (14-5).

Another local: Dan Moret (13-5), who fights out of Man­kato, will try to rebound after losing his past two bouts, this time vs. Jared Gordon (14-3).

RANDY JOHNSON

