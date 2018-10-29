An aggressive timeline

The University of Minnesota embraced a fast-paced approach to finding its next president.

Weeks 1 to 4

• Gather feedback from campuses

• Formulate search strategy and process

• Craft and place job ads

Weeks 4 to 8

• Develop ideal candidate profile

• Begin recruiting candidates

• Evaluate potential applicants

Week 8 to 10

• Continue recruitment

• Conduct initial interviews with search firm

• Schedule interviews with search committee

Week 10 to 12

• Interview candidates

• Check candidate references

• Choose semifinalists

Week 12 to 16

• Conduct in-depth background checks

• Identify finalists

• Contract negotiation

Source: Based on a timeline outlined in the U's contract with its original search firm, Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates.