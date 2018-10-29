An aggressive timeline
The University of Minnesota embraced a fast-paced approach to finding its next president.
Weeks 1 to 4
• Gather feedback from campuses
• Formulate search strategy and process
• Craft and place job ads
Weeks 4 to 8
• Develop ideal candidate profile
• Begin recruiting candidates
• Evaluate potential applicants
Week 8 to 10
• Continue recruitment
• Conduct initial interviews with search firm
• Schedule interviews with search committee
Week 10 to 12
• Interview candidates
• Check candidate references
• Choose semifinalists
Week 12 to 16
• Conduct in-depth background checks
• Identify finalists
• Contract negotiation
Source: Based on a timeline outlined in the U's contract with its original search firm, Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates.
