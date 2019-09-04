The party that started with champagne in France carried on Tuesday night at St. Paul’s sold-out Allianz Field began with pyrotechnics and a video montage that celebrated not just one U.S. World Cup victory but four of them.

Ultimately, it ended with the U.S. women’s national team’s 3-0 victory over Portugal in the third stop on its five-city “Victory Tour” that started at the Rose Bowl in August and will conclude in Chicago in October.

Nearly three years after she starred for the U.S. women’s team several exits down the freeway at U.S. Bank Stadium, veteran forward and would-be NFL kicker Carli Lloyd did so again in Minnesota.

She scored twice in an October 2016 friendly against Switzerland that her team won 5-1.

On Tuesday, Lloyd scored two times again, the second on a penalty kick. This time, those goals came before an announced audience of 19,600 fans across the river who paid at least $85 face value and many much more for tickets.

Second-half substitute Lindsay Horan scored the U.S. team’s third and final goal when she finished a corner kick that a perfectly placed header in the 82nd minute.

By then, that sellout crowd had started chanting “Equal Pay,” a reference to the U.S. women’s three-year-old push for pay equitable with the U.S. men’s team. Its gender-discrimination lawsuit against its own U.S. Soccer Federation governing body has a May court date set.

When the game was all over, Minnesota fans celebrated their national team’s victory as they would a Minnesota United one: By singing “Wonderwall.”

– including stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle – did not play because of injury and other commitments.

No matter.

Ready to soon walk away from a job in which she coached her team to consecutive World Cups, U.S. team coach Jill Ellis started seven players who were in her starting 11 for a 2-0 Cup final victory over Netherlands.

– which ties her with the late Tony DiCicco for most in team history – and extend her team’s unbeaten streak to 18 games overall and 33 on American soil.

Both teams, the Americans in particular, substituted liberally in a second half when fans entertained themselves by waving their illuminated phone screens all around the soccer-specific stadium.

They came to celebrate July’s victory as much as Tuesday’s, when the U.S. team again controlled the run of play against a Portugal team it beat before nearly 50,00 people in Philadelphia last Thursday.

Winner of the World Cup’s Golden Ball and Golden Boot for best player and top scorer, Rapinoe didn’t play Tuesday in St. Paul, just as she hadn’t at the Rose Bowl or in Philadelphia because of an Achilles injury.

But she participated in the team’s free and open practice Monday at the stadium and witnessed a reception Tuesday like she and her teammates have received wherever they’ve gone since returning from France.

“It’s really cool, just to see how inspired people were, how excited they are,” Rapinoe said before Tuesday’s game. “They just want a little part of it. This World Cup, I got the sense this one people felt they had won the World Cup, that they had some part in it, like it was for everyone, which I really love. I think that’s the one of the most special things about this one.”

The U.S. team also played on without defenders Kelley O’Hara and Ali Krieger as well as Ashlyn Harris.